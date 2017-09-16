Need to Have a Naga Heritage Museum in Delhi: Nagaland CM

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Friday apprised Union Minister of State for Culture (Independent Charge) Dr Mahesh Sharma about the need to set up a Naga heritage museum in Delhi.

“Presently, we have one emporium in Delhi but that is very small and not properly placed,” an official release quoted Zeliang as saying.

The chief minister also highlighted the importance of having a World War museum in Delhi, along with the Naga heritage museum, the release said. The heritage museum could showcase the unique Naga history and relics of different tribes of the state, it said.

Zeliang hailed Sharma, who is also Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, for taking special interest in the tourism sector, particularly for Nagaland.

During Sharma’s stint as Tourism Minister, he had approved tourism projects to the tune of more than 200 crore for Nagaland under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’, the chief minister said.

-PTI