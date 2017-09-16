Sat, 16 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Need to Have a Naga Heritage Museum in Delhi: Nagaland CM

Need to Have a Naga Heritage Museum in Delhi: Nagaland CM
September 16
13:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Friday apprised Union Minister of State for Culture (Independent Charge) Dr Mahesh Sharma about the need to set up a Naga heritage museum in Delhi.

“Presently, we have one emporium in Delhi but that is very small and not properly placed,” an official release quoted Zeliang as saying.

The chief minister also highlighted the importance of having a World War museum in Delhi, along with the Naga heritage museum, the release said. The heritage museum could showcase the unique Naga history and relics of different tribes of the state, it said.

Zeliang hailed Sharma, who is also Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, for taking special interest in the tourism sector, particularly for Nagaland.

During Sharma’s stint as Tourism Minister, he had approved tourism projects to the tune of more than 200 crore for Nagaland under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’, the chief minister said.

-PTI

Tags
Naga Heritage MuseumTR Zeliang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.