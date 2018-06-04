Need to Resolve Disputes on Table, Not Streets: Conrad Sangma

With parts of Shillong remaining tense for the fourth straight day, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday promised that his government will find out an amicable solution to the ongoing squabble between the Khasi and Punjabi communities.

“Yes, there are issues bothering different communities and these have been pending for the last 20-30 years. We’ve asked for reports and we’ll ensure that we find out an amicable solution to these issues. It cannot be on streets but on table where we sit and discuss it together,” Sangma was quoted as saying by ANI.

The chief minister also brushed aside reports that some people were being mistreated in the city. “There are reports suggesting that some people are displaced, hungry and beaten up. This is not true. People are safe here and we are committed to ensuring their safety,” CM Sangma insisted.

The tension between the two communities can be traced back to a long-standing demand from sections of the Khasi society to evict “illegal settlers” from the area. On Thursday, violence broke out following an altercation between a Khasi boy and a Punjabi woman in Them Iew Mawlong, a Punjabi settlement in Shillong with around 350 households. Soon after the incident, several organisations in Shillong, including the powerful Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), reiterated their demand for the “eviction” of the “illegal settlers”.

While internet and SMS services continued to remain suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, curfew, however, was relaxed in the 14 localities under Lumdiengjri police station and Cantonment Beat House. “There were no reports of any violence during the curfew relaxation from 8 am to 3 pm. The situation is under control and more security reinforcement have been deployed while the Army is on standby,” East Khasi Hills district Deputy Commissioner Peter S. Dkhar told IANS.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has decided to send a four-member team, headed by Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, to the Meghalayan capital, to conduct a ground assessment of the situation and extend all possible help to the Sikh community. Singh directed the team, which has MPs Gurjit Aujla and Ravneet Bittu, and MLA Kuldip Singh Vaid as its members, to leave for Shillong on Monday morning.

ANI/IANS