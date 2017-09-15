NEEPCO Donates Rs 50 Lakh to Arunachal CM’s Relief Fund

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) on Friday contributed a sum of Rs 50 lakh under corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The cheque was handed over to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu by Director, Personnel, NEEPCO, S Borgohain along with General Manager P S Borthakur and officials from the power corporation.

Khandu profusely thanked NEEPCO for its generous contribution towards the welfare fund, which is generally distributed to the sick and poor during times of emergency.

Meanwhile, Borgohain and his colleagues gave details of the company’s two ongoing hydro projects in the state. As per their information, the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Electric Project and the 110 MW Pare Hydro Electric Project are in the verge of completion.

However, due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall this monsoon, commissioning of the projects have been delayed by about a couple of months. “The Pare Hydro Project is set to be commissioned by February end next year, while the Kameng project would take another two months,” Borgohain informed.

The Chief Minister stressed on timely completion and commissioning of the projects. He said the Prime Minister had personally enquired about the status of the projects during meetings at New Delhi. He assured support of the state government in overcoming all local issues that may have cropped up after the damages caused by torrential rains. He further assured security, particularly to the Pare Project, which is nearing completion.

Khandu also raised the issue of establishment of a NEEPCO Office in the state, which has been a long pending demand of project affected people. Borgohain disclosed that this was being taken up with the Union Power Ministry. He said that establishing an office in the state would be hugely beneficial for NEEPCO once the two ongoing projects are commissioned.

Besides the Pare and Kameng electric projects, NEEPCO runs the 405 MW Ranganadi hydro electric project in Lower Subansiri district, which was commissioned way back in 2002 benefiting states of the entire north eastern region.