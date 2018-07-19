Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 19 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold in Sotteville Athletics Meet in France

Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold in Sotteville Athletics Meet in France
July 19
12:11 2018
Star javelin-thrower, Neeraj Chopra, struck gold in the Meeting International de Sotteville-les-Rouen in France on Tuesday. Chopra, clinched the gold medal after his fifth attempt was measured at 85.17m.

The 20-year-old eased past other competitors with a 3.69m lead from his closest competition.

Moldova’s Andrian Mardare (81.48m) and Lithuania’s Edis Matusevicius (79.31m) secured the second and third spots respectively.

2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott ended up on the fifth spot with a disappointing best of 78.26m.

Chopra who won a gold at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) earlier this year in Australia, breaking the national record with a 87.43m effort, becoming the first Indian to win a CWG gold in javelin throw. He also holds the world junior record in javelin throw with a staggering 86.48m attempt.

- Economic Times

