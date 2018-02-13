Negligence of Forest Officer Reason for Rhino Death: Assam Minister

Negligence on the part of a forest range officer was responsible for the killing of a rhino by poachers in Kaziranga National Park, Assam Minister Pramila Rani Brahma alleged on Monday.

Brahma, who rushed to Polokata Tapur area of Kaziranga National Park where the male rhino was killed and its horn taken away, told journalists that she has instructed the Divisional Forest Officer, Kaziranga to take action against the Range Officer of Northern Range where the killing took place.

“We, the BJP-led government, had assured the public before forming government (in May 2016) for full protection to rhinos, but now we are going to fail and the reason behind this is officials,” the state forest minister said.

Brahma said the rhino was shot in an open area and poachers fired several rounds of bullets before the animal was killed.

