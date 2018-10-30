Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 30 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Neiphiu Rio Inaugurates Mini Hornbill Festival

Neiphiu Rio Inaugurates Mini Hornbill Festival
October 30
20:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday inaugurated the Chega Gadi/Lamsimngi mini Hornbill-cum-Naga King Chilly festival at the DC complex of Peren’s new district headquarter, according to an official release.

Rio told the gathering that he considers the Zeliang dance as one of the most progressive and the best among our rich cultural and traditional performances, it reported.

Neiphiu Rio further informed that Peren district was named ‘green district’ because it has maximum forest covers.

CM Neiphiu Rio also encouraged the people of the district to preserve and promote their rich culture and tradition. He also inaugurated exhibition-cum-sale stalls set up by the various government departments and self help groups.

Neiphiu Rio was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton; Agriculture and Cooperation minister G Kaito Aye; Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Parliamentary Affairs minister CM Chang; advisor to Law and Justice Dr. Longrineken; and advisor to Horticulture Mhathung Yanthan. The event was hosted by Namri Nchang, advisor to Water Resources department.

Acharya extends greetings  

Governor PB Acharya has extended greetings to the Zeliang community on the occasion of Chaga Gadi and Langsimnyi festivals.

“May the festivals of Chaga Gadi and Langsimnyi bring peace, unity and prosperity to the Zeliangs in particular and Nagas in general,” a Raj Bhavan statement quoted the governor as saying on Monday.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror

Tags
Governor PB AcharyaHornbill festivalNagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu RioNeiphiu Rio
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.