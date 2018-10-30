Neiphiu Rio Inaugurates Mini Hornbill Festival

NET Bureau

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday inaugurated the Chega Gadi/Lamsimngi mini Hornbill-cum-Naga King Chilly festival at the DC complex of Peren’s new district headquarter, according to an official release.

Rio told the gathering that he considers the Zeliang dance as one of the most progressive and the best among our rich cultural and traditional performances, it reported.

Neiphiu Rio further informed that Peren district was named ‘green district’ because it has maximum forest covers.

CM Neiphiu Rio also encouraged the people of the district to preserve and promote their rich culture and tradition. He also inaugurated exhibition-cum-sale stalls set up by the various government departments and self help groups.

Neiphiu Rio was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton; Agriculture and Cooperation minister G Kaito Aye; Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Parliamentary Affairs minister CM Chang; advisor to Law and Justice Dr. Longrineken; and advisor to Horticulture Mhathung Yanthan. The event was hosted by Namri Nchang, advisor to Water Resources department.

Acharya extends greetings

Governor PB Acharya has extended greetings to the Zeliang community on the occasion of Chaga Gadi and Langsimnyi festivals.

“May the festivals of Chaga Gadi and Langsimnyi bring peace, unity and prosperity to the Zeliangs in particular and Nagas in general,” a Raj Bhavan statement quoted the governor as saying on Monday.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror