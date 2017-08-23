Neiphiu Rio, NPF Welcomes Progress on Naga Peace Talk

The ‘watershed meeting’ of the first Naga People’s Front (NPF) central executive council (CEC) headed by Neiphiu Rio which was held on Tuesday in Kohima adopted six resolutions.

The first resolution said that, the “NPF welcomes the good progress and achievements made thus far” in the government of India and NSCN (IM) peace process and the NPF is content that the political dialogue has reached the final stage.

“While appreciating the fact that the negotiating parties understands the difficulties and limitations of both the entities, the NPF urge upon the negotiating parties to expedite the peace process with more zeal in order to bring about an amicable and honourable solution respecting the unique Naga history at the earliest,” it added.

The second resolution stated that, “for too long, the presidential decisions and actions of Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu was engulfed within the perimeter of four deleterious tenets .i.e autocratic, dictatorial, undemocratic and unconstitutional”. While suspensions and expulsions of the party legislators became the order of the day, Dr. Shürho abusively converted the NPF party into a family fiefdom, it alleged.

“Therefore, in order to save the party from further destructions and mutilations, the more then 2/3rd absolute majority of NPF Legislature Party selected Neiphiu Rio three times chief minister and MP (Lok Sabha) and the tallest Naga Leader as the interim president, consequently a grace period of 15 days was served to Dr. Shürho to repent and resign from the president,” it added. The NPF CEC then supported and endorsed the decision of NPF Legislature Party taken on July 31, 2017.

It also adopted another resolution that, with the expiry of the 15 days deadline on August 13, for Dr. Shürhozelie to step down as the president, the NPF CEC unanimously agreed that Neiphiu Rio shall no longer be the “interim president” but will become the full-fledged president of NPF.

The NPF CEC then fully endorsed the decision of the president to convene the NPF General Convention on September 20, 2017 at Dimapur and extended its supports and endorsed the constitution of Search Committee for the selection of President and Central Office Bearers (COB).

“While the ongoing leadership dispute and the crisis in the party is unfortunate, the NPF CEC sincerely appeals the general public not to Panic but to remain steadfast with the leadership of Neiphiu Rio, president NPF and TR Zeliang chief minister as to ensure peace and tranquillity. Meanwhile, the NPF CEC is confident that the leadership dispute shall be settled soon by the ECI”, another resolution added.

The Neiphiu Rio led NPF CEC extended its “unwavering and unflinching support to the leadership of Neiphiu Rio, President and T.R Zeliang, Chief Minister and further appeals to the party men and women to come and join the majority group and support the NPF led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) government”.

Meanwhile, the Dr Shurhozelie led NPF has announced on Tuesday to convene “an emergency Central Executive Council (CEC) meeting” on August 25.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on me vide Article No IV Clause c (ii) of the Constitution, I, Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu, President Naga People’s Front do hereby convene an emergency Central Executive Council (CEC) Meeting on the 25th of August 2017 (Friday) at 11 am in the Central Office headquarters in Kohima. Therefore, all the Central Executive Council (CEC) members are directed to attend the meeting without fail,” said Dr Shurhozelie in his notification.

