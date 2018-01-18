Neiphiu Rio Quits NPF for NDPP

Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha member Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) and joined the newly floated Nagaland Democratic People’s Party (NDPP) ahead of the state assembly elections.

The three-time former Chief Minister submitted his resignation letter to NPF supremo Shurhozelie Lieziestsu but did not cite any reason behind his decision to leave the party, which he formed after leaving the Congress in early 2002.

“I have welcomed the appeal of the NDPP and formally accepted their invitation to join the party,” Rio told IANS.

His joining the new political party is significant amid the power struggle within the recently “reconciled” ruling NPF party.

Rumours are around that Chief Minister T. R. Zeliang is in touch with National People’s Party chief and sole MP Conrad K Sangma about contest the ensuing assembly polls on the NPP symbol.

The term of the 60-member Nagaland Assembly expires on March 13, 2018.

During his interaction with NDPP leaders Chingwang Konyak and Alemtemshi Jamir, Rio acknowledged that the NDPP was formed to bring positive changes in Naga society and implement a vision that ensured transparency in governance, implement progressive development and combat corruption.

-IANS