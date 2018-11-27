Neiphu Rio Launches Nagaland Tourist Police

NET Bureau

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday launched the Tourist Police (TP) expected to play a crucial role in the forthcoming Hornbill and expressed optimism that the personnel will become the new ambassadors of Nagaland as the first point contact in case of any emergency.

Neiphu Rio said this at the launch of TP at PHQ in Kohima when he also asked TP personnel to help tourists in distress and maintain good manners, etiquette and behaviour and remaining humble at all times.

Neiphu Rio lauded Tourism and Police department for coming forward to render public service through the joint venture. He also reminded that in the past, Nagas were head hunters, their area disturbed and insurgency-ravaged and so had a problematic image.

However, he said “Nagaland today was growing out of that negative perception and known for many other good things besides being the land of festival and peace.”

He said Nagas were privileged lot but reminded that these also came along with responsibilities. Rio called upon the Tourist Police never to fail any visitor so that the earlier negative image of the State could be changed.

He also suggested that trained TP personnel should be deployed at mini hornbill festivals so that they could train the local police and in turn lead to more awareness among the police about becoming tourist-friendly to make visitors feel safe while visiting the State.

The chief minister also said tourist could visit in groups and go for trekking to different locations that may not necessarily be designated as tourist spots but TP should deal with them in a friendly manner.

On the mission to make Nagaland plastic free, Rio said the government would try to actively discourage use of plastic from December 1 but also admitted that it might not be successful overnight.

Mentioning that foreign embassies in India issued travel advisories to their domestic tourists after studying the situation of a particular area, the chief minister remarked that for long even people from mainland India did not feel safe to come to Nagaland due to the unresolved Naga political issue and imposition of AFSPA.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to facilitate resolving the vexed issue.

Neiphu Rio spoke about Nagas being different and unique and for which the Government of India recognised their unique history and granted special provisions under Article 371 (A) of the Indian constitution. He said it was the duty of the Nagas to preserve their culture, tradition, history, food habits and identity.

He also thanked the government of India for recognising Nagaland as the best State in maintaining law & order.

He also said Nagaland was declared as the land of festivals because of the popularity these festivals had gained across the globe and assured to continue encouraging holding of tribal festivals.

On the occasion, Rio released the Tourist Police Handbook and launched Nagaland Police FIR Mobile App. Rio also flagged off the tourist police vehicle and inaugurated the integrated control room.

Addressing the gathering, deputy chief minister Y Patton acknowledged the Tourism department for helping Nagaland join a few other States in the country to have a separate TP force.

He said creation of a specialised TP force would not only help in protection of tourists, but also enhance the appeal of Nagaland as a favoured tourist destination.

Stressing that safety and security were vital components in tourism, he remarked that success or failure of a tourist destination depended on being able to provide a safe and secure environment to the visitors.

Patton appealed to the TP personnel to identify their areas for deployment for providing safety and security to tourists. He called for deploying TP at railways station, airport, check gates, bus stands, etc, the key point of entries where tourists were most susceptible to being cheated or harassed. He suggested setting up of a dedicated round-the-clock integrated control room, besides a grievance redressal mechanism, that would go a long way in promoting tourism in the State.

In his brief address, adviser Tourism, Art & Culture, H. Khehovi Yepthomi said safety and security of tourists were essential for every tourist destination trying to increase its popularity among visitors.

The adviser said Nagaland was blessed with natural beauty that was ideal for tourism, while the Nagas were simple in nature, kind, warm, welcoming and peace loving people. He remarked that if all the potentials could be harnessed in a proper manner, the State’s economy would improve and Nagaland could become one of the most prosperous States in the country.

He also appealed to the TP to show extra concern, sincerity and commitment to the visitors not just in the ensuing Hornbill Festival, but beyond so that their service helped Nagaland in the long run in promoting tourism.

The inaugural programme was attended by senior police and tourism officials, among others. DGP Nagaland, TJ Longkumer proposed vote of thanks.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post

Image Credit: Nagaland Post