Nemcha Kipgen Instructs MCPCR to Provide Assistance to Minor Rape Victims

Manipur Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen on Tuesday strongly condemned all forms of crime and stated that crime against anybody is uncalled for. She said there are laws to deliver justice to the victims and punishment to the culprits.

Under the strict instruction of Nemcha Kipgen a team of Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) led by the Chairperson, Sumatibala Ningthoujam visited JNIMS Hospital in Imphal on Tuesday to inquire and to take up a Suo Moto case of a minor rape victim who gave birth to a premature baby at Senapati District Hospital on 28th May, 2018.

As per the report from the visiting team, the immature baby is very weak and was shifted to JNIMS on 29th May early morning by Robin Raomai, Manager of Special Adoption Agency (SAA), Senapati District. The baby is presently at 3-NICU, JNIMS under the supervision of Dr. Mangi who said that the baby is too weak (weighs just 1.6kg) and had been transported from Senapati under highly unfavourable circumstances. Many crucial medical tests are yet to be conducted.

The premature baby is presently under close observation and the doctor assured they are taking up steps to save the baby. Dr. Ranbir Singh, Superintendant, JNIMS also assured the Chairperson, MCPCR to provide all the required Medical help to the baby for providing the right to survival to the victim baby.

MCPCR team lauded that all the doctors attending the victim and the baby, was very cooperative. The Chairperson, MCPCR has called for a detailed report of the case from the Superintendant of Police, Senapati District. After the visit, the MCPCR team gave their report to Minister Nemcha Kipgen to which the Minister stated that cooperation from every stakeholders can eradicate all forms of crime from the State.