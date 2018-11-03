Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 03 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Nengneihoi Haokip Crowned Miss Kut 2018

Nengneihoi Haokip Crowned Miss Kut 2018
November 03
13:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Kuki girl Nengneihoi Haokip won the coveted Miss Kut 2018 title and received a cheque for Rs 1 lakh in the beauty pageant held as part of the two-day Kut Festival, the annual State-level post-harvest festival of the Kuki-Chin-Mizo tribes of Manipur, organised at Kangpokpi town, 45 km north of Imphal late on Wednesday night.

The Miss Kut contest, held every year for the last 39 years during the Kut Festival, is a major crowd puller.

The Miss Kut 2018 title was conferred on Nengneihoi by Agriculture, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister V Hangkhalian.

The first and second runner up title went to Wunchanphy Lunleng and Irene Neihsial, who got Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Besides the three title holders, five other competitors were given a cash prize of Rs 15,000 each. Altogether 20 girls from different communities appeared in the beauty pageant. Manipur is home to 36 ethnic communities.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Tags
Kut FestivalmanipurManipur tourismMiss KutMiss Kut 2018
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.