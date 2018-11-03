Nengneihoi Haokip Crowned Miss Kut 2018

NET Bureau

Kuki girl Nengneihoi Haokip won the coveted Miss Kut 2018 title and received a cheque for Rs 1 lakh in the beauty pageant held as part of the two-day Kut Festival, the annual State-level post-harvest festival of the Kuki-Chin-Mizo tribes of Manipur, organised at Kangpokpi town, 45 km north of Imphal late on Wednesday night.

The Miss Kut contest, held every year for the last 39 years during the Kut Festival, is a major crowd puller.

The Miss Kut 2018 title was conferred on Nengneihoi by Agriculture, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister V Hangkhalian.

The first and second runner up title went to Wunchanphy Lunleng and Irene Neihsial, who got Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Besides the three title holders, five other competitors were given a cash prize of Rs 15,000 each. Altogether 20 girls from different communities appeared in the beauty pageant. Manipur is home to 36 ethnic communities.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune