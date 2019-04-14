Nepal bans PUBG officially after parents raise concern over addiction to the online game

NET Bureau

For a long while, PUBG has been in a lot of controversy in India. The popular online multiplayer game has faced bans by a few districts in Gujarat, even leading to arrests of those who were caught playing it outdoors. The game’s addiction was even discussed at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 event with PM Narendra Modi. The PUBG MOBILE team has also identified the issue and come up with a few measures in the game to ensure healthy gaming habits among its players. While all of this has been happening in India, Nepal has moved ahead and banned the game in the entire country.

The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has issued an order to all telecom operators and Internet Service Providers to ban the game on their networks. The streaming of PUBG’s online content will be banned across all networks in Nepal, thus preventing consumers to play the game within the country.

The ban has been implemented after parents and authorities raised concerns over the game’s addiction across youngsters. We have ordered the ban on PUBG because it is addictive to children and teenagers, Sandip Adhikari, deputy director at Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA), the nation’s telecoms regulator.

Following a request from the Himalayan nation’s federal investigation authority, the regulator directed all internet service providers, mobile operators and network service providers to block streaming of the game from Thursday onwards, Adhikari added.

The ban has been implemented from Thursday. While there’s no report of the game causing harm to its players in Nepal, the authorities moved ahead with the decision over concerns of addiction. This is in stark contrast to India where there have been multiple reports of the game being held responsible for causing harm to youngsters and even grown-ups.

In India, the game saw a ban in the district of Rajkot during the period of exams. However, the police commissioner lifted the ban after the exams were over. The ban still stands for schools in Gujarat though. The Vellore Institute of Technology has also banned the game inside its campus.

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds, popularly known as PUBG, was launched in late 2017 and has been one of the most popular battle royale games since its launch. The mobile version of the game, called PUBG MOBILE, has almost been around for a year and has been the core reason for all the controversies.

Source: India today