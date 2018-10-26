Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 26 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Nepathya to Perform in Sikkim

Nepathya to Perform in Sikkim
October 26
17:56 2018
NET Bureau

After a successful rendezvous with the Swoyambhu audience few weeks ago, Nepathya, Nepal’s premier folk-rock band, is set to perform at Rabongin, South Sikkim.

The southern settlement of Sikkim is hosting a 3-day ‘Rabong Tourism Festival’ starting October 28.

Nepathya will perform as the closing act of the festival in the evening of October 30.

“We consider this invitation an opportunity for cross border connectivity between people of Nepali origin and culture,” front man Amrit Gurung said.

“We take this as an honour to promote Nepali brotherhood,” Gurung added.

As per the local organisers, preparation for the festival is in full swing and technical arrangement for the show has been finalised with a supplier from Siliguri.

Nepathya’s music has echoed around the hills of Sikkim for long. They are popular among all generations here, according to Jigme Wangchuk Bhutia, chairman of the Rabong Tourism Festival.

“We are excited to witness Nepathya live in Rabong,” he added.

The 14-member Nepathya entourage consisting of musicians, management and technicians will leave for Sikkim on October 28.

Amrit Gurung will be accompanied on stage by Dhruba Lama on drums, Suraj Thapa on keyboards, Subin Shakya on bass, Niraj Gurung on guitars and Shanti Rayamajhi on madal.

SOURCE: The Himalayan Times

Nepathya sikkim Sikkim Festival Southern Sikkim
