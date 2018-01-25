NERIST Students Demand Appointment of Permanent Director

The students of North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) on Wednesday demanded immediate posting of a permanent director at the institute, a post which has been lying vacant since 2013. The deemed university caters to the students of eight north eastern states.

The students of the institute under the aegis of Students Union of NERIST (SUN) along with members of All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) organized a protest rally from the institute campus to Bage Tinali at Nirjuli in Arunachal Pradesh.

Later, addressing a press conference, both AAPSU and SUN members said that the unions have served an ultimatum of one month to the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development for appointment of a regular director within February 24.

SUN president Banta Natung said that despite submission of several representations to the ministry, no concrete steps have been taken to appoint a regular director at NERIST.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on October 30 last year had assured to appoint a regular director within the month. But the promise was not kept,” he said.

Extending support to the students of the institute, AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai said that due to non-availability of a regular director in the institute, students are facing innumerable problems for the last four years.

