Fri, 15 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Neroca FC Wants to Make a Memorable I-League Debut for Imphal

Neroca FC Wants to Make a Memorable I-League Debut for Imphal
December 15
11:15 2017
Manipur’s first ever I-League team Neroca FC wants to make it a memorable debut home match when they host Chennai City FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Friday.

Neroca FC will be going into tie on the back of an away win against Gokulam Kerala FC whereas Chennai City FC are coming from a torrid away run so far.

“We are not going to lose this tie at any cost. We know, we had a very tough time until now but tomorrow might be our day here, who knows,” Chennai coach V Soundarajan said. Soundarajan is aware that Manipuri outfit will enjoy the backing of the home crowd.

“Our boys have gradually improved from their first outing so far and tomorrow we are surely going to dish out an impressive show in front of the strong support for Neroca FC,” he added.

“We have a strong base and we will put more than five Chennai-based players and also the presence of two players from Manipur in the team will have some advantage on the team,” the coach stated.

On the other hand, coach of Neroca FC Gift Raikhan said that his team is set to make best use of the opportunity. “Yes, we are aware of the emotional connect of the situation and we are surely going to push our limits to make the best out of it,” the coach pronounced during the pre-match press conference today.

“We will give 100 percent effort to win the match. We know it is going to be the first I-League match to be played in our state but we should not get carried away by the occasion. We have to absolutely spot on,” Raikhan sounded focused but not complacent.

Raikhan showed immense respect for his counterparts despite their not-so-impressive start to the campaign so far. “Chennai FC is a team with good attacking skills and as such 3 to 4 players of the team will be marked in the defence line to keep them on a check.

-PTI

