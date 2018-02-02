Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 02 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

NESDP MLA Resigns from Meghalaya Assembly

NESDP MLA Resigns from Meghalaya Assembly
February 02
11:19 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

North East Social Democratic Party (NESDP) sitting legislator from Jirang constituency Lamboklang Mylliem on Thursday resigned as member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Mylliem submitted his resignation letter to Speaker A T Mondal, Assembly’s Commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons said.

Meghalaya Assembly elections will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be held on March 3. The tenure of the current House will expire on March 6.

Earlier, Independent MLA from Mawrynkneng David A Nongrum, Independent legislator from Rongara-Siju Rophul S Marak and Congress legislator from Chokpot Bluebell R Sangma also resigned members of the Assembly.

NCP MLA Marthon Sangma and Independent MLA Brigaddy Marak also resigned from their elected posts and joined the Congress party.

Altogether, a total of 21 of 60 sitting legislators have resigned so far as members of the ninth Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to seek re-election from other political parties in the upcoming Assembly elections.

-PTI

Tags
Lamboklang MylliemMeghalaya AssemblyNESDP MLANorth East Social Democratic Party
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.