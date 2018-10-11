NESO Delegation Meets Rajnath Singh, Submits Representation Concerning Various Northeast Issues

NET Bureau

A team of North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) led by its advisor Dr Samujjwal Bhattacharjya and chairman Samuel Jrywa along with the representatives of all its constituent organisations called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Wednesday.

A representation was submitted concerning the various issues of common interest in the entire region which include separate education policy and human resource development in the Northeast, expedite the ongoing dialogue with different armed groups for an early and negotiated settlement, demand for a comprehensive policy, NRC for entire Northeast, opposition to order, rule, citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 and long term visa, economic and infrastructural development vis-à-vis the Look/Act East Policy, employment policy for Northeast, solution to stapled visa issue and settlement of inter-state boundary row.

While emphasizing with the Home Minister on numerous issues concerning the state of Arunachal Pradesh Dr Bhattacharjya who deliberated on behalf of the joint NESO delegation highlighted the problems due to the vexed Chakma-Hajong refugee issue in the state. It was strongly emphasized that the NESO fully endorses the demand of the AAPSU with regards to the refugees and it was also reiterated that they should be immediately deported. The long pending issue of “Stapled Visa” issued to the people of Arunachal Pradesh travelling to China was also raised in the meeting.

Blackening and muddying of Siang River since the past one year was also put forth by the NESO team. A boundary commission was also demanded to be immediately constituted exclusively for the North Eastern states to sort out the inter-state boundary problems among various states of the region.

Giving patient hearing to the visiting team, the Home Minister assured to positively look into all the demands placed before him. However, reportedly no specific timeline was given.

Later, in the evening, the delegation also had a separate meeting with MoS Home, Khiren Rijiju. He was also apprised about the numerous problems faced by the people of North Eastern states.

