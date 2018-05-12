NESO to Launch Agitation Against Citizenship Bill

A conglomeration of students’ bodies of the seven states of the north eastern region on Friday announced that they would launch a joint agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

“All the seven North Eastern states are united on this issue and will launch a joint agitation against the Bill. We are warning the prime minister not to impose the Bill on us,” Advisor of NESO, Samujjal Bhattacharya, told reporters in Guwahati.

The Bill was unconstitutional and not acceptable as the identity of the indigenous people was at stake, he said adding that the region is not a dumping ground for Bangladeshis.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make illegal migrants belonging to six communities — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians — eligible for Indian citizenship after six years of residence in the country.

The Central government should also initiate bilateral dialogue with the Bangladesh government to ensure the deportation of Bangladeshis staying illegally in the region, Bhattacharya said.

“The inner line permit system should be introduced in all the seven NE states, taking into consideration the local conditions,” the advisor of the North East Students Organisation (NESO) added.

A NESO delegation attended the Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting at Shillong yesterday on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 and expressed its reservations against the Bill.

The NESO comprises the All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union, the All Assam Students’ Union, the All Manipur Students’ Union, the Naga Students’ Federation, the Khasi Students’ Union, the Garo Students’ Union, the Mizo Zirlai Paul and the Twipura Students’ Federation.

-PTI