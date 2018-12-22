NET Examination Candidates Charged By Centre For Keeping Belongings

Tapas Mali

The National Testing Agency (NTA), from December 18 to December 22 last, conducted the UGC-NET examination and for the first time ever the exam was conducted online this time. Earlier it was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in offline mode, i.e. the candidates were provided with a set of questions and they wrote the answers on the provided answer sheets.

However, the digital format this year came with nuisances of its own.

This correspondent faced a lot of problems while appearing in the examination on December 18 last at ION Digital Centre near Darrang College in Tezpur.

Having reached the centre as early as 7.30 am, to escape any hassles, the correspondent was at a fix when after the examination centre was opened for the candidates and there was no proper place to keep their belongings safely.

On being asked, the correspondent was informed by the centre authorities that an adjacent room was specially selected for the candidates to keep their belongings, however, since it was not opened by the time the exam was about to start the candidates along with this correspondent were asked to keep the belongings at a nearby shop. And the candidates along with this correspondent did the same.

The shock came only after the exam was over when the candidates were asked to pay Rs 20 each for keeping their belongings at the shop. Moreover, those students who had placed their belongings in the designated room at the centre, they too were asked to pay Rs 20 each.

“To keep our belongings safely is the duty of the centre and we should be paying any amount for it,” the candidates present in the centre bemoaned.

“Since most of the exams these days are conducted online, hence does this mean that every time the candidates will have to pay Rs 20?” they further asked.

“Not just the ION Digital Centre, but centres across the state must look into it seriously and they should provide facilities to students to keep their belongings free of charge during the examination time,” the candidates further added.