Thu, 18 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

NEUFC Announce Major Decision to Aid Supporters

NEUFC Announce Major Decision to Aid Supporters
January 18
10:55 2018
Hero Indian Super League team Northeast United FC have taken key decisions to boost the fan following and engagement for the upcoming matches in the season.

Taking stock of key feedback received from the supporters, the management has opted to provide 50% (Fifty Percent) discount on ticket prices for students who are willing to watch NEUFC home matches at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Interested students can produce a valid Student ID card (School / College) at any of our four ticket counters and avail a direct 50% discount on each tickets for all the upcoming home matches.

NEUFC Ticket Counters -

- Trends, GS Road, Rukmigaon
- Trends, Ulubari
- Trends, Police Bazaar, Shillong
- Box Office, IGAI Stadium, Sarusajai

Additionally, in a bid to support the fans who travel to Sarusajai late at night, the NEUFC management and our long time partners Assam State Transport Corporation have further boosted their partnership by agreeing to provide adequate number of busses outside the stadium to help supporters reach their home destinations after the matches.

Starting from the next match against Chennaiyin FC on 19th January, fans can avail bus services just outside the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Sarusajai for strategic locations within Guwahati City.

