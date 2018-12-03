Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 03 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

NEUFC Fan Park Expects Huge Crowd On Wednesday

NEUFC Fan Park Expects Huge Crowd On Wednesday
December 03
16:01 2018
NET Bureau

As energetic home team North East United FC geared to take on Bengaluru City FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, the NEUFC Fan Park, set up by Aucto Creation will host a series of fun and musical activities for the fans on Wednesday.

In an official release to the media it was stated that the NEUFC Fan Park will host performances by DJ from Guwahati – Blame, hip-hop band – Sikdar & Rasta, folk fusion by Shreebhoomi Axom and Contemporary Rock Band from Assam – Celestial Way. A special meet & greet zone at the Fan Park also enabled the fans to meet their top football stars.

“Since the first match on October 1, the NEUFC Fan Park within the Sarusajai stadium premises has been the place of rejoice for the diehard fans. The team is playing very good football and we expect a good crowd of the fans to support the team. For the fans, the Fan Park has become a perfect Day-Out Carnival destination. Here, sports, entertainment, food and fun blend together to give an unmatched experience to the football lovers,” said a spokesperson of Aucto Creation.

Organized by Aucto Creation, the NEUFC Fan Park, would witness ultimate musical evenings, performances by well-known bands from North East along with performances  by popular magicians, free style footballer, tattoo artist, laser and light shows, food court alongside a plethora of games for kids, teens and the youths with special “Meet & Greet” session for fan interactions and various product stalls, including official merchandise of North East United FC. A special ‘Fantasy World’, housed in an enclosed dome, with night sky, dream zone & house of fame is also an additional attraction for the NEUFC fans. The Fan Park remains open from 3pm – 6:30pm on every match day and a valid match ticket allows free entry to the park.

North East United has been performing very well in the Hero Indian Super League season 5 and fans expect that the home team will maintain the same momentum against Bengaluru City FC on Wednesday.

Featured Image Credit: The News Mill

