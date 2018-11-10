NEUFC Handed Season’s First Defeat

NET Bureau

The North East United Football Club (NEUFC) on Friday was handed the season’s first defeat on the hands of a resurgent Mumbai City FC.

Arnold Issoko’s early strike handed NorthEast United their first defeat of the season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. For Mumbai City this was a crucial win as they have a game in hand. Rafael Bastos was named as the man of the match. The Highlanders are heading into the fixture with 11 points from five matches while the visitors have notched 10 points from six games.

After a 5-0 hammering at the hands of FC Goa, Mumbai have fought back into contention with back-to-back wins against Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin FC. Moudou Sougou’s form in front of goal is encouraging for Costa against NorthEast’s defence that has looked solid at the back. Grgic and co. have conceded only six goals, which is also the number of goals scored by Mumbai City so far this season.

Meanwhile, before the match began, the NEUFC Fan Park, set up by Aucto Creation hosted a series of fun and musical activities for the fans on Friday.

The NEUFC Fan Park hosted performances by DJ Twin City, hip-hop band Minimi & Basshole, folk fusion by Shree bhoomi Axom and Contemporary Rock Band The Final Touch. A special meet & greet zone at the Fan Park also enabled the fans to meet their top football stars.

“Since the first match on October 1, the NEUFC Fan Park within the Sarusajai stadium premises has been the place of rejoice for the diehard fans. The team is playing very good football…and for the fans, the Fan Park has become a perfect Day-Out Carnival destination. Here, sports, entertainment, food and fun blend together to give an unmatched experience to the football lovers,” said a spokesperson of Aucto Creation.

Organized by Aucto Creation, the NEUFC Fan Park is filled with fun & frolic elements like local bands, renowned guest bands, community dance performances, laser & light shows, food court with yummy delicacies, game zones and various product stalls, including official merchandise of North East United FC. A special ‘Fantasy World’, housed in an enclosed dome, with night sky, dream zone & house of fame is also an additional attraction for the NEUFC fans.The Fan Park remains open from 3pm – 6:30pm on every match day and a valid match ticket allows free entry to the park.