Never Asked To Impose Beef Ban In Manipur: N Biren Singh

NET Bureau

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) caders may be heard calling individually for a ban on beef-eating in the country, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh says that the party doesn’t interfere with the eating habits of people.

During his interaction at the India Today Conclave East 2018 on Saturday, Biren Singh said that the party leadership never asked him to impose a ban on beef in Manipur.

He also said that he did not subscribe to the idea of putting a ban on beef-eating saying it was “never” on his agenda. Isn’t it a double standard of the BJP?

Biren Singh, who joined the BJP ahead of the assembly election in 2016 after accusing the then Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi of not addressing the grievances of senior party functionaries, said, “They [the BJP leadership] have never asked me to do so. They have never asked me. We are a free society.”

While many states have laws banning cow slaughter and have tight regulations regarding beef-eating, states in the Northeast do not have a strict control over it. Officially, beef was banned in Manipur in 1939 by the then maharaja. But the ban was never enforced. Beef is freely consumed in Manipur.

Biren Singh and other BJP leaders have maintained that the government headed by it in Manipur would not impose a ban on beef in the state. He had said in the past that beef was part of the traditional diet of Manipur.

Among the other Northeast states, cow slaughter is not banned in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. Assam, however, regulates it under “fit for slaughter” certificate.

SOURCE- MSN