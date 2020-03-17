New accord a non-entity; Pramod Bodo has betrayed the Bodo community, says Mohilary

NET News Desk

Dismissing the latest BTR Accord as a non-entity, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) President Hagrama Mohilary on Monday said that Pramod Boro, the former President of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) “has betrayed the entire Bodo community”.

While stating that the accord was not capable of bringing about any positive changes for the Bodo community, Mohilary, who is also the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) said, “Pramod Boro is useless. They have been standing against me and always said that he (Boro) wouldn’t join politics. But, now, he is the president of a political party. The Bodo community has not provided any contract to Boro to lead them. People will not listen to what he says”. Boro has recently joined the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

While he has now been elevated as the President of the UPPL, his sudden change in tactic has raised eyebrows within the political sphere with many marking his stint in ABSU as a long-term plan for an entry into politics.

The BTR Accord, signed on January 27, was based only as per the draft of demands prepared by the ABSU and NDFB(P), keeping intellectuals and the BPF in the dark. Had there been discussions over the draft of charter of demands the effectiveness would certainly have been better. The Centre, along with the Assam Government, had signed the accord with all factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), ABSU and UBPO.

Commenting on the accord Mohilary said, “The new accord just changes the name of BTC to Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and gives us nothing. We can’t accept this accord.”

As part of an understanding between the Centre, Assam government and the Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT) members, the territorial council, BTC, comprising four districts of Assam with sizeable Bodo population – Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri – came into existence in 2003. The council was established under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

BTC elections are set to be held on April 4.

The confidence for a great poll victory comes from BPF’s sustained “peace and development agenda”, Mohilary said, adding that electorates have been satisfied with the party’s work and have been casting their votes in favour of the BPF during the last three polls.

In 40 BTC constituencies, the BPF is set to launch a project under which 500 self-help groups will be provided a financial aid of Rs 5,000. Also, cycles will be provided to midday meal cooks as well as women ASHA workers. In the elections held 2015 for 40 seats, the BPF retained power for the third straight term with a win in 20 seats.

Earlier, former Lok Sabha MP from Kokrajhar constituency of Assam Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary, reportedly also termed the BTR Accord “suicidal for the Bodos”.

(This story is based on a Press Release issued by Vastada Consulting)