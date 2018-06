Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday administered the oath of office to four newly inducted members of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

The four new members — Mukti Gogoi, Sajalendu Das Laskar, Prafulla Kumar Hajoari and Ajanta Nath — were administered the oath at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan here, an official release said.

Chairman of APSC Dhruba Hazarika, several senior government officers and the family members of the newly inducted members were present on the occasion.

-PTI