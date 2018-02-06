Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 06 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

New Contraceptives Launched in Arunachal

New Contraceptives Launched in Arunachal
February 06
11:47 2018


 

Arunachal Pradesh government Monday launched two new contraceptives – an injectable one and a pill – under separate programmes to expand people’s choice contraceptives, an official statement said.


The injectable contraceptive was launched under the ‘Antara’ programme and the pill under ‘Chhaya’.


Gynecologists of various districts of the state were also trained on the new contraceptives during a programme here, the statement said.


Family Welfare Director Dr K Lego urged people to take up the responsibility of providing the people the basket of contraceptives to avoid unnecessary abortion, teenage pregnancy and spacing.


India was first country in the world to launch family planning programme as early as in 1952 with the aim of controlling its population, he said. 


The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched two new contraceptives in September last year.

 

PTI

