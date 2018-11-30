New District Secretariat Building Coming up in Tawang

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for district secretariat building in Tawang in presence of MLA Tsering Tashi, MLA Jambey Tashi, MLA Mama Natung, MLA PD Sona, Arunachal Pradesh BJP President Tapir Gao and Tawang Brigade Commander Zubin Bhatnagar.

Pema Khandu in his speech said the state cabinet has recently decided to take up all those left out districts where mini secretariat are yet to be sanctioned.

“Accordingly, funds have been sanctioned in all such districts and Tawang is one among them,” Khandu said and he assured that all additional funding required for completion of secretariat building will be sanctioned within this year.

Pema Khandu thanked all the government employees in the district for showing sincerity and dedication in their work. For the legislature and executive to be effective in discharging their duty, Chief Minister said the state government will be conducting training for all MLAs and government employees.

He said the state government in coming days will be giving great emphasis on training legislators and its employees to make them aware of all the plans and policies of the government. This is also for them to have the necessary ability, knowledge, skill and competency to serve the people efficiently.

“We will be able to serve the public effectively only when we first ourselves become efficient and capable as well aware of our own duties and responsibilities,” Pema Khandu added.

On the occasion Mama Natung also spoke. The welcome address was delivered by Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok and vote of thanks by Tsering Tashi.

