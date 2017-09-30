Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 30 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

New Football league for Children of Mizoram

September 30
16:29 2017
The Mizoram Football Association (MFA) and the 8one Foundation on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding for a children’s tournament, which would provide them a platform to play competitive football.

The Young Legends League is for children below 12 years, making way for them to take part in competitive football every weekend.

The league is proposed to continue for around eight months, and will be played at the Chhangphut ground along the Mizoram-Myanmar border.

It is likely to begin on November 11.

The MoU was signed between the state football federation and the Delhi-based NGO for a period of 10 years.

Outlook

0 Comments

0 Comments

