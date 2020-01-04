New India needs logical temperament to invent and disseminate technological solutions: PM Modi

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that New India needs technology and a logical temperament to invent and disseminate technological solutions. Inaugurating the 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru, Mr Modi said, the growth story of India depends on its success in the Science and Technology sector.

Prime Minister called upon students to ‘innovate, patent, produce and prosper’. Mr Modi said that scientists in the country will now focus on deep sea exploration, after a successful space programme. Prime Minister said we must try and change all forms of waste into wealth as soon as possible. He said the government is trying to ensure that by 2022, the country reduces the import of crude oil by 10 percent.

Mr Modi said there are immense opportunities for start-ups that want to work in bio-fuel and ethanol production. He said, technology is the strength of the Jal Jeevan Mission and it is the responsibility of scientists to develop cheap and effective technology for the recycling of water.

Mr Modi said water governance is a new frontier for the scientists. He also said that the digital technology, e-commerce, internet banking & mobile banking services are assisting rural population significantly.

Prime Minister also congratulated scientists for helping improve India’s ranking in the Innovation Index.

