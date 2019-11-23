Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 23 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

New Khasi Hills council CEM elected unopposed

November 23
12:19 2019
NET Bureau

Independent member Latiplang Kharkongor on Friday elected unopposed as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).
Though Teinwell Dkhar of the United Democratic Party had also filed his nomination for the CEM’s post, he later withdrew his name, paving the way for Kharkongor’s election.

The chairman of the KHADC, Pynshngain N Syiem, formally announced the election of Kharkongor as the new CEM.

The new CEM enjoys the support of 15 members of the KHADC of whom nine are from the Congress. The election was held after the UDP-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) executive committee lost the no-confidence motion on Wednesday.

Dkhar was the CEM of the UDA and many from his alliance voted to oust him. Earlier, the UDA had 19 members, but the number has now been reduced to 14.

The UDA comprises the NPP, UDP, Hill State People’s Democratic Party, and People’s Democratic Party. A large part in the downfall of the UDA alliance was played by NPP member and KHADC chairman Syiem who voted against the UDA in the crucial no-confidence motion.

Source: The Assam Tribune

