New law for teachers in Assam

NET Web Desk

The state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that a new law will be implemented for the transfer and appointment policy of the teachers in Assam.

The minister said this on the second day of the Budget Session of the Assembly. Replying to a query of West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita in the state assembly, the minister said that the government will soon implement Teacher Accountability Commission (TAC). The new law will be implemented soon after the budget session.

According to the new law it will be mandatory for a teacher to serve for a period of ten years in the district allotted, failing which they will be punished with labour imprisonment for three years.