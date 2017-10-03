New Meghalaya Governor to be Sworn-in on Thursday

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Governor of Meghalaya, Ganga Prasad will be held on October 5 at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong, officials said on Monday.

Prasad will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Dinesh Maheshwari in the presence of chief minister and his cabinet at 4 pm, they said.

The former member of Bihar Legislative Council Ganga Prasad was appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 30.

Prasad has been a member of the legislative council in Bihar for 18 years.

He was a businessman by profession, joined politics as a Jan Sangh member in 1967 and held various organisational posts in it as well as in the BJP.

His son Sanjeev Chaurasia is a BJP MLA from Digha constituency in Bihar’s Patna district.

