New Peacemaker for Assam Insurgent Groups

Former Director of Intelligence Bureau, Dineshwar Sharma, has taken charge as the Interlocutor for peace talks with Assam insurgent groups, including the Unit Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). Sharma a 1976 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, retired as Director of the IB on December 31 2016.

He was appointed as the Interlocutor for talks with Assam based Insurgent group last week. Sharma took charge on Thursday, official sources said.

Sharma, who has been appointed for a tenure of one year will hold peace negotiations with pro-talk faction of the ULFA, National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and a few others small groups based in Assam. The last interlocutor PC Halder has served till December 31, 2015.