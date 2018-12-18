New Postal Services for Pilgrims in Prayagraj

NET Bureau

To facilitate the pilgrims arriving at Prayagraj in 2019, the postal department has made special preparations for next month’s Kumbh Mela.

Along with 10 additional post offices in the fair, the postal department will be setting up the post office’s on the boats as well, so that the devotees can avail services everywhere.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sanjay D Akhara said that people will also get services like Money Order and Speed Post in the post office installed on boats.

Akhara said that most people coming to the Kumbh Mela are from villages and many of them like to buy things at the fair and send them to their relatives. Parcel facility will also be made available to them.

In order to facilitate quick money acquisition, the Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will be made available at all these counters. People can easily get money by placing their thumbprint.

In an attempt to advertise the postal department’s banking services, an account opening camp will also be organised every 4-5 days in the fair.

More postmen from nearby districts have also been posted in Prayagraj for efficient functioning during the Kumbh Mela.

Recently, the Indian Railways had proposed to run 800 special trains from various districts of Prayagraj for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

SOURCE: Times Now

Image Credit: Wikipedia