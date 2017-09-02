New Pre-Electoral Alliance in Mizoram

A pre-electoral non-Congress non-MNF (Mizo National Front) alliance called Zoram Peoples Movement has been formed in Mizoram.

The new alliance comprise of Zoram Nationalist Party, Mizoram Peoples Conference and the newly formed Zoram Exodus Movement (ZEM), one of its leaders said on Friday.

It would contest the Mizoram assembly polls scheduled for late next year.

ZEM convener K Sapdanga, who is also the editor of ‘Vanglaini’, the largest circulated vernacular daily in the state said the successive Congress and the MNF governments had ruined the state and the people were looking for an alternative.

The alliance would provide an alternative to the electorate, he added.

