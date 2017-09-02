Sun, 03 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

New Pre-Electoral Alliance in Mizoram

New Pre-Electoral Alliance in Mizoram
September 02
17:04 2017
A pre-electoral non-Congress non-MNF (Mizo National Front) alliance called Zoram Peoples Movement has been formed in Mizoram.

The new alliance comprise of Zoram Nationalist Party, Mizoram Peoples Conference and the newly formed Zoram Exodus Movement (ZEM), one of its leaders said on Friday.

It would contest the Mizoram assembly polls scheduled for late next year.

ZEM convener K Sapdanga, who is also the editor of ‘Vanglaini’, the largest circulated vernacular daily in the state said the successive Congress and the MNF governments had ruined the state and the people were looking for an alternative.

The alliance would provide an alternative to the electorate, he added.

-PTI

Mizoram People’s ConferenceZoram Exodus MovementZoram Nationalist PartyZoram Peoples Movement
