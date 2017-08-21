New Road Inaugurated in Meghalaya

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Zenith Sangma inaugurated the metalling and black topping of road from Rongram to Selsella via Babadam and unveiled the plaque at Babadam market in West Garo Hills on Saturday. Sangma was accompanied by Minister for Forest and Environment Clement Marak, North Tura MLA Noverfield R Marak and a host of other dignitaries.

Dedicating the project to the people of the state, Sangma said that the long cherished dream of the people of Babadam have been realised with the inauguration of the road. He further reiterated that this road would link with the upcoming National Highway 127 B which will be connecting Serampore in West Bengal to Dhubri district in Assam via Brahmaputra bridge over Brahmaputra river to Phulbari- Selsella via Babadam to Rongsak- Nengkra and finally connecting at Nongstoin national highway.

While stressing on the importance of good transport system Sangma said that it would facilitate economic growth by providing essential connectivity between available resources, centres of production and market.

“We are witnessing a change and overall development in various developmental initiatives of the government implemented in the region”, he said.

Additional chief engineer Bruce P Marak informed the gathering that metalling and black topping of the said road from Rongram to Selsella via Babadam was sanctioned under the Special Plan Assistance Scheme for the year 2013-2014 at the cost of 7.20 crores. The total length of this strewtch of road is 13 kilometres.