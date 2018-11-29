New Village Inaugurated in Mokokchung

NET Bureau

Merayim – a new village born out of Changkji village was inaugurated by Mokokchung Deputy Commissioner Sachin Jaiswal in the presence of elders and leaders from neighbouring villages and ‘father village’ Changki on Wednesday. A dedicatory prayer invoking god’s blessing was pronounced by Kari Longchar, Missionary.

Merayim falls under Mangkolemba ADC Hq, some 50 kilometres away from Mokokchung Hqs. The new village will be the ninth village under Mangkolemba circle and the 89th recognised villages under Mokokchung district, said SDO (C) Atsung Walling. Saying that the recognition of a village comes with responsibilities and obligations to various activities, he appealed the village leaders to cooperate with the administration in every possible way.

Mokokchug DC, Sachin Jaiswal also reminded the villagers that they should know about the functions and duties of a village council as per the Nagaland Village and Area Councils Act 1978 and the participation of women in Village Development Board (VDB).

Citing the incident of rumours and fake alerts on the Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign which have seriously obstructed the campaign for wide vaccination in Nagaland and also in other states, Jaiswal also urged village council members to understand the matter thoroughly or consult with experts and district administration before taking random decisions which might hamper the government initiatives.

On the development activities of the village, Jaiswal said that public opinion should be prioritised for every developmental works and advised the villagers to keep proper record of the meeting minutes. The DC further appealed the villagers to open their personal bank account which have become mandatory to avail benefits under various government schemes and programmes.

Joint Director SCERT, Shilu Amri, who also spoke at the function, said that asked the villagers to be united to bring progress and to achieve its visions.

Elaborating further he said that unity is need to protect the rights of the people and to regulate the set of rules they must be united as one. “If we are united our strength is renewed, we won’t fall as long as there is unity among the people,” he said.

Marayim, erstwhile known as Merakiong, was founded by the then Mokokchung DC Maj. R Khathing on 16th Feb. 1960 as a sector under Changki village owing to the distance for the Changki villager to reach their fertile farmland located at the Changki valley which is 13 kilometres from Changki village.

The site was first proposed to form a new village after citing the developmental scope of the valley and consequently, during the Medemjangri Putu, the Sungdak Putu Menjenri under three Gaon Buras took the decision to allow 30 families for the establishment of a new sector of the village.

Finally, after more than 50 years, the village was officially recognised by the Government of Nagaland on 12th Oct. 2017 and subsequently inaugurated on Nov. 28, 2018. The new village has 119 households as per 2011 census with a total area of over 1250 acres, said Tali Longchar Director In-charge MSME-DI, Imphal and Dimapur.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror

Image Credit: Eastern Mirror