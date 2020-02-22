Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 22 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

New Zealand 216 for 5 at stumps on day 2 of first test

New Zealand 216 for 5 at stumps on day 2 of first test
February 22
13:37 2020
New Zealand were 216 for five in their first innings at stumps in reply to India’s total of 165 on the second day of the opening Test at Basin Reserve today. Kane Williamson with 89 was the top-scorer, while Ross Taylor too chipped in with a useful contribution of 44.

BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme were at the crease during the break as New Zealand took a 51-run lead. India pacer Ishant Sharma took three wickets, dismissing both the openers — Tom Blundell and Tom Latham and milestone man Ross Taylor. Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin snapped one wicket each.

Earlier, resuming at an overnight score of 122 for 5, India lost the rest of the five wickets adding just 43 runs.

Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson claimed four wickets each.

Source: News On Air

