New Zealand cricketers, staff members gone into 14-day self-isolation after Australia tour

New Zealand cricketers and support staff members have gone into a 14-day self-isolation period after returning from their aborted Australia tour due to COVID 19. New Zealand Cricket confirmed that all 15 players and support staff members who returned from Sydney last weekend have gone into self-isolation as per the government’s directive.

New Zealand were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s but the Chappell-Hadlee series was called off after just one ODI, which was held without spectators. The Kane Williamson-led side had lost the match by 71 runs. Kiwi Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was kept under isolation after he reported a sore throat. However, he tested negative for the coronavirus.

Earlier New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern advised all returning travellers to self-isolate for two weeks amid the Covid-19 outbreak, even if they arrived in the country before the March 14 cut-off.

