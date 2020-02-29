Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 29 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

New Zealand recognizes India as one of the fastest growing economies: Deputy PM Winston Peters

February 29
11:29 2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand Winston Peters said that his country recognizes India as one of the fastest growing economies with second largest population.

Peters and New Zealand Minister of Trade and Export Growth David Parker chaired the New Zealand-India Trade for All session at Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai on Friday.

Peters added that India plays an important role on world stage. He also said that New Zealand is committed to invest more in its relationship with India.

David Parker said New Zealand is expertise in renewable energy and it is 85 per cent renewable energy moving towards 100 per cent.

They have the capability in these areas and with such linkages, he added they are not just making profits but making the world a better place. The ministers along with Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO of BSE rang the Opening Bell of the stock exchange.

Source: News On Air

