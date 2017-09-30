Newly Appointed Arunachal Governor thanks President, PM

Brigadier (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), who was appointed as the new Governor of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday said that it would be his sacred duty to preserve, protect and to defend the Constitution of India and the law.

Mishra said that he will devote himself to the service and well-being of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is a great thing that the President and Prime Minister of India have reposed their confidence in me. I have been given this responsibility, my aim would be to preserve, protect and to defend the constitution and the law. I will devote myself to the service and well-being to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. It will be my sacred duty to take care of all issues,” he told ANI.

He further stated that it would be his endeavour to work in the best interest of the country.

“Integrity, sovereignty and defence of our country are most important. My endeavour is to work in the best interest of the country. And, also for the people of that state and also the defence forces who are serving there in very adverse circumstances,” he added.

Earlier, Rashtrapati Bhawan issued a statement in which it was stated that President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed five new governors:

ANI