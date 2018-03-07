Newly-Elected 58 Meghalaya Legislators Take Oath of Office

Fifty-eight newly-elected legislators of the Meghalaya Assembly on Wednesday took the oath of office and secrecy as members of the House.

Senior National People’s Party (NPP) leader Timothy Shira, who on Tuesday was sworn-in by Governor Ganga Prasad as the pro-tem Speaker, administered the oath to the 11 newly sworn in Cabinet ministers.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Wednesday with his council of ministers, did not take oath as he is a non-elected member of the Assembly.

Conrad Sangma, the lone NPP Lok Sabha member from Tura, was on Sunday elected the leader of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance after the United Democratic Party and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party supported the NPP to form a government on condition that Conrad Sangma was projected the Chief Minister.

Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Mukul Sangma, who successfully contested from two seats, read out his oath only from Songsak constituency.

“I will decide along with my supporters on Thursday which seat I should vacate,” Mukul Sangma told journalists after taking oath for the six consecutive time as a member of the Meghalaya Assembly.

Former Chief Minister and United Democratic Party Chief Donkupar Roy, the longest serving member of the Meghalaya Assembly, also took oath.

Former Union Minister Agatha K. Sangma and former Rajya Sabha member Thomas Sangma also read the oath of office and secrecy.

In the Assembly elections held in 59 of 60 seats, the Congress won 21 seats, the National People’s Party (19), the United Democratic Party (6), People’s Democratic Front (4), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (2), BJP (2), NCP (1) while three seats went to Independents.

Election to Williamnagar seat was countermanded following the death of NCP candidate Jonathone N. Sangma.

-IANS