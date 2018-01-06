Newly Elected MLAs Call on Arunachal CM

Newly elected MLAs from BJP party, Biyuram Wahge of Pakke-Kesang and Kardo Nyigyor of Likabali called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday

The Chief Minister congratulated them for gaining the party’s resounding victory in the state and welcomed them with traditional scarf.

“People of the two constituencies (Likabali and Pakke-Kessang) have shown that they are with good governance and development. They have witnessed the changes brought in by the BJP government and have therefore bestowed their confidence on the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” Khandu said.

CM advised the newly elected legislators to live up to the expectations of their respective electorates and become inalienable assets for the party.