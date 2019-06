NET Bureau

Newly elected UP Bar Council president Darvesh Yadav was shot dead in Agra Civil Court on Wednesday, 12 June, reports IANS.

Yadav was shot thrice by lawyer Manish Sharma in the court premises, and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Sharma, who also shot himself, has been admitted to hospital and is in a critical condition.

Yadav was the first woman to be the president of UP Bar Council, and was elected just two days ago on Monday.

Source: The Quint