NEZCC Young Talent Award for Kismat Bano of Guwahati

The upcoming stage artiste from Guwahati,Kismat Bano, has been selected for the Young Talents Artistes Award for the year 2016-2017 by the selection committee of the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) under the Ministry of Culture, Govt of India. This was announced on the eve of Independence Day by the Dimapur Office of NEZCC through a notification.

Kismat Bano, who earlier received a scholarship from the Ministry of Culture, Govt of India, has in recent years performed in major drama festivals across the country as well as abroad. Two of her most recent plays staged in Guwahati, ‘Helen’ and ‘Bano’, not only received appreciation from the theatre loving crowd of the city but also critical approval from the press.

Talking to a band of admirers who came to congratulate her on Friday, Kismat said, “Performing my play Helen at Shilpakal Auditorium in Dhaka last December, in the programme organised by ITI UNESCO & Ministry of Cultural Affairs,Government of People’s Republic of Bangladesh, increased my eagerness to perform all over the world and now I am working on performances which I would organise in different countries around the world.”

KismatBano, at a very young age, has already acted in over 20 plays in different languages- including Assamese and Hindi and these plays have been staged in many major cities of the country. To mention some of these plays: Aakaas, Madyhyabartini, Jatra, The lesson, Komala kuwaori, Helen, and Puhor.She has participated in different top drama events and festivals such as Bharat Rang Mahotsav, Nandikar, EZCC, Sangeet Natak Academy, Prithvi, Nehru Centre, PDA festivals, Kalakshetra Chennai, Octave festival (Goa and Rajasthan) and at Qadir Ali Baig theatre festival etc.

Although she is a graduate, soon after completing her higher secondary education she had joined Seagull Theatre in Guwahati under the patronage of Bhagirathi and Baharul Islam. After undergoing many workshops and trainings in creative arts, Kismat participated in the 2nd National Children’s Theatre Festival in 2013 organised by Guwahati Sishu Natya Vidyalaya.

Thereafter, Kismat Bano established her own theatre troupe Wings Theatre (cultural group)in Guwahati at her own residence. The main activities of Wings are using theatre in education to children, working for spastic girls in association with Sishu Sarothi, India, conducting theatre performance oriented workshops for orphan and indigenous girls in rural areas, and working with the blind children of Guwahati in promoting theatre among them.

Bano did her graduation from Handique Girls College Guwahati. Dr Srutimala Duarah, who taught her English there says, “Besides being a good theatre artiste, what endears Kismat to all is her zest for life and her keen desire to spend time with the differently abled children, training them in the art of theatre.”

The NEZCC Award will be given away to Kismat at the Raj Bhawan, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on August 25, 2017.