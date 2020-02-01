NFR recovered more than Rs. 51 cr from ticketless travellers

NET Bureau

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has detected 749093 number of passenger travelling without ticket or with irregular ticket during the period from January to December, 2019. An amount of Rs. 51.56 crore was realized from the offender as fare and penalty.

During the check, 29,455 cases were also detected where passenger was found to be travelling with un-booked luggage during journey. An amount of Rs. 37.55 lakhs were realised from them as freight charges.

Thus total Rs. 51.94 crore was realized from 778548 no without ticket or with irregular ticket and un-booked luggage cases. This is about 25.55% more in terms of numbers of penalty cases detected and 21.07% higher in terms of earnings for the corresponding period of last year.

Needless to say that, emphasis given towards vigorous ticket checking not only led to increase in ticket selling from counter but also increased penalty earnings. To curb the menace of ticket less travel surprise checks are undertaken regularly. N.F. Railway officials have been conducting regular surprise ticket checking drive in Mail, Express and passenger trains running through all the five divisions. Ticket checking staffs of all the division are detecting lot of cases during ticket checking drive.

Source: Tripura Info