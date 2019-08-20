Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 20 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

NFR takes steps to improve lighting in coaches

NFR takes steps to improve lighting in coaches
August 20
12:40 2019
NET Bureau

To improve lighting in the interior of coaches, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has initiated a drive for replacement of existing incandescent lamps and CFL lights inside coaches by LED lights.

 So far 1890 coaches have been retrofitted with LED lights and entire stock of coaches will be done within September 2019, an official release informed.

 The initiatives would not only save of energy consumption but the inside of the coaches will illuminated brighter, stated the release from NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma. Energy saving of up to 40% is possible by using of LED lights.

 This initiative is part of the planning of Indian Railways for improvement of the travelling experience of the passengers and is being done in tandem with other initiatives for improving the coaches’ interior to ensure more comfort, it said.

 The NFR has already replaced conventional lighting in all its stations with LED lights in all its station while in important stations like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, NCB, NJP, KIR and Rangiya, lights have been improved to “airport standard lighting,” maintained the release.

Source: Morung Express

