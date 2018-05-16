Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 16 May 2018

Northeast Today

NFR to Install 'Panic Button' in Trains for Women Safety

NFR to Install ‘Panic Button’ in Trains for Women Safety
May 16
16:17 2018
With a view to strengthen security of women passengers in trains, the North Eastern Railway (NER) plans to deploy women police personnel on trains during night hours as well as install ‘panic buttons’ in coaches.

Currently, women passengers have to depend on either on helpline numbers by call or SMS, or on chain-pulling in emergency situation, but with this system immediate action can be taken.

Among the other measures proposed to ensure women safety are having a different colour on the coaches earmarked for women for easy identification, wire mesh in windows of ladies coaches.

Railways also proposes month-wise calendar of activities with focus on women security and gender sensitisation and upgradation of all-India security helpline.

It also proposes CCTV cameras in women coaches of sub-urban trains with live feed if possible, CCTV cameras on platforms to cover ladies coaches during halt of trains, amendment in the Railways Act to ensure enhanced punishment for offences pertaining to women.

