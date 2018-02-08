Ngaitlang Dhar Richest Meghalaya Nominee with Rs 290 Cr Assets

Businessman and National People’s Party’s (NPP) candidate from Umroi constituency, Ngaitlang Dhar, is the richest contestant in Meghalaya so far.

According to Dhar’s affidavit submitted along with his nomination papers to the election officer, he has 144 vehicles and his family wealth is around Rs 290 crore. However, the assets of his son, who is also an NPP candidate, is not included in it.

Ngaitlang Dhar, a school dropout, has immovable assets including agricultural land worth Rs 219.04 crore and movable assets valued at over Rs 71.23 crore. The 49-year-old MLA has 144 vehicles including a BMW and a Toyota SUV, besides trucks for transportation of boulders and coal, the affidavit said adding that he has vehicle loans of Rs 3.95 crore to pay.

His wife has movable assets worth Rs 1.21 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 3.7 crore. Ngaitlang Dhar’s 25-year-old son Dasakhiat Lamare, who is contesting from Mawhati constituency, also declared total assets worth over Rs 40 crore.

Lamare, the managing director of a construction company co-owned by his father and brothers, also owns a BMW and a Toyota SUV apart from 13 other vehicles, mostly trucks, his affidavit said. Lamare has immovable assets worth Rs 36 crore and movable assets valued at Rs 4 crore.

Ngaitlang’s brother Sniawbhalang Dhar is also an NPP candidate whose assets are worth over Rs 3.28 crore while his wife has assets valued at Rs 1.6 crore. Sniawbhalang Dhar was a minister in the Mukul Sangma government.

Both Sniawbhalang and his brother quit the Congress and joined the NPP before the election. Polls for the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27 and results will be out on March 3.

