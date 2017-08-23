Wed, 23 Aug 2017

NGO, BSF Come Together to Donate Blood to Tura Civil Hospital

August 23
16:35 2017
Almost 100 plus personnel of 58 BSF and their family members turned up along with civilians to donate blood at a camp in the premises of BSF campus at Danakgre, Tura on Wednesday.

The initiative was taken jointly by the 58 BSF, which has been recently inducted in Meghalaya and the Tura Badminton Association. The idea was to encourage blood donation and help the needy patients in Tura.

There is an acute shortage of blood in Tura and it becomes difficult for many patients to reach out to concerned organisation for blood. Through this partnership, the Tura Badminton Association and BSF makes an attempt to ensure that blood is made available to needy patients at Tura Civil Hospital.

Team from the Hospital made collaborate effort to procure blood, which would be at the disposal of the public from Tura Civil Hospital.

“We generally come across people who are in dire need of blood. There is always shortage of blood in the blood bank, so we decided to come up with this noble initiative”, said Bhuto Marak, president of Tura Badminton Association, while explaining that donating blood is beneficial for the health as it cleans the iron storage and bring in new iron for generating fresh blood.

The BSF commandant was upbeat with the initiative and assured that such collaboration would be held on a regular interval for the benefit of the local people.

“As part of our social obligation, wherein we try to mingle with the local population. On a regular basis, we would organise such social events for the larger benefit of the citizens”, said N. Ganguly, commandant of 58 BSF.

